Computer Systems Institute supports South Asian students in greater Chicago

CHICAGO

Computer Systems Institute (CSI), a private school with six campuses nationwide headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, is supporting South Asian communities in northern Chicago by providing them with student resources for the new school year.

Among those South Asian organizations to receive donations is ZAM’s Hope Community Resource Center, a community center in Little India on Devon Street in northern Chicago. The CSI donated school supplies to ZAM valued at around $5,000, the private school said in a press release.

ZAM’s Hope Community Resource Center specializes in housing, after-school, senior and family emergency programs. The donation from CSI will be used to support low-income families in the Rogers Park, West Ridge and West Roger’s Park communities, by reducing some of their education costs. Amongst other supplies, CSI provided school bags that fit the educational needs of close to 200 students of various ages.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Computer Systems Institute for the generous donation; we are always striving to do more for those in our community and beyond,” Zehra Quadri, executive director of ZAM’s Hope Community Resource Center is quoted saying in the press release.

The CSI has approximately 2,600 international students currently in its six campuses in Illinois and Massachusetts.