Community Organizations Celebrate Diwali Across Chicagoland

By a Staff Writer

A number of community organizations celebrated Diwali across Chicagoland throughout November with separate cultural and religious events, attended by scores of people of all ages, including children and senior citizens.

The Gujarat Cultural Association hosted celebrations Nov. 12 at The Meadows Club in Rolling Meadows. The sold-out event, commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony by the guest of honor and other dignitaries, including Tony Preckwinkle, county board president, businessmen Dipak Vyas and Jitendra Patel and Kanti S. Patel, GCA Chairman.

“We should not only celebrate Diwali as a festival but also understand its true message, implement it in our daily lives, and commit to the path of virtue,” Kanti S. Patel, said.

“I commend the Gujarat Cultural Association for the exemplary leadership it brings to advancing the cause of culture and diversity awareness in Cook County,” said County Board President Preckwinkle.

Ausaf Sayeed, Consul General of India in Chicago, congratulated GCA in a in his message, for organizing the event, as did Jesse white, Illinois Secretary of State, who described the GCA as a lifeline for its members in need of networking opportunities, professional guidance, and community support. He appreciated the cultural connections that the association is building between the diaspora residing in Illinois and India.

Awards were given to outstanding community members for their achievements, including Pratik and Nick Trivedi with distinguished businessmen awards and Bhailal Patel for outstanding service to the community.

An eagerly-awaited event, “A Fitting Musical Extravaganza in Memory of Shankar-Jaikishan”, followed a vote of thanks by Shaurin Mehta.

On Nov. 13, the Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago organized Diwali celebrations at Pearl Banquet Hall in Roselle, where more than 400 people came to join the celebrations that included a dinner, according to the organizers. A major attraction of the event was a recital by Bollywood singer Mohammad Aslam who sang old and new Bollywood songs of K.L. Saigal, Mahmmad Rafi, Kishor Kumar, Manna Dey, Sonu Nigam as well as of new comers Arjit singh. He also sang songs from his movies like “Masti ki Path sala’, “Guru” and “Jodha Akbar”.

The newly-formed Uttarakhand Samaj of Greater Chicago hosted its first annual gala event, ‘Diwali Cultural Program’ Nov. 6 at Chandler’s Chophouse, Grille and Banquets in Schaumburg to promote the rich cultural heritage of Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand, the 27th state of India. The guests at the event were primarily from Uttarakhand, but there also members of the community from other regions of India.

Among those present were USOGC board members, including president Rajeshwari Rawat and secretary Ruchi Dabral. Some of the distinguished guests at the event included Nimish Jani, Schaumburg township trustee, Michelle Mussman, Ill. State Representative, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, Congressman elect from the 8th congressional district.

The Indian-American community of Niles Township, hosted a party in Kathy Hall, Niles, Nov. 6 to celebrate Diwali and the Indian New Year. Rohit Joshi, president of ICNT, welcomed and wished Happy New Year to all.

The program started with traditional Ganesh puja and Lakshmi puja following introduction of Vinodbhai Patel as 2nd vice president and Jatinbhai Trivedi as joint secretary of the organization.

Live Bollywood songs were presented Sheila Khedkar and Jitendra Balsara who set the tone for the festive occasion Hasmukhbhai Soni form United Senior Pariwar played Garba and Dandia Raas. People from Skokie, Niles, Lincolnwood, Morton Grove, Des Plaines, Schaumburg and other neighboring areas attended the event.

More than 1,000 peoples attended the Umiya Dham Chicago Midwest’s first Diwali annakut celebration organized on Nov. 6 at Rana Regan Community Center in Carol Stream Ill. A unique decoration of annakut offering over 400 homemade food items and cultural program started in the afternoon with Gayatri Mantra and Gita Slokas recited by three young age children. The devotees took part in Garba dance. The event concluded with a dinner and distribution of maha prasad.