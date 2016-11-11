Community Is Split On Results Of Presidential Race

By Ela Dutt

While the Indian-American community has never been monolithic in its political beliefs, more than 70 percent of the people have supported the Democratic Party. Yet, Republican Indian-Americans have been an influential voice in past elections and administrations, constantly trying to broaden the base of their party.

This time round, as in several times past, riding a wave for change, the minority of Indian-Americans who supported Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, won in the face of a massive electoral campaign by Democrats to get out the vote for their candidate Hillary Clinton.

Post-election, Democrats in the thick of the campaign are shocked and mourning the defeat and some are even concerned about the potential for increasing racial profiling with the victory of a candidate whose campaign rhetoric they considered incendiary. But they find a silver lining in the election of numerous Democratic lawmakers to Capitol Hill and the rise in voter turnout among Indian-Americans.

“We delivered our voters,” declared Shekar Narasimhan, founder of Asian American Victory Fund, and former member of the Democratic National Committee’s Indian American Leadership Council. In the last weeks of the Clinton campaign, Indian-Americans stepped up their get-out-the-vote movement around the country. “We doubled the number of first-time Asian American voters in North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida,” Narasimhan told News India Times, and exulted over the 5 Indian-Americans from the Democratic Party, elected to Congress. “This is the silver lining – when less than 1 percent of the population of the U.S. is Indian-American and it gets 5 people elected to Congress. No other community, not even the Jewish Americans achieved that in such a short period,” Narasimhan said.

Ohio’s Republican State Rep. Niraj Antani who won re-election this Nov. 8, said “The Presidential election speaks for itself. Half of the electorate is happy and half will not be. This is a time for us to unite and help people, not a time for divisiveness,” Antani maintained. His focus during the elections process, he said, was on his own campaign, “But I think the Republican Hindu Coalition is a great organization and I hope to be a help in the future.” Besides, Trump said “very good things” about bilateral relations with India and about India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan invited Modi to speak on Capitol Hill, he noted. “I don’t think President Obama has done a great job in building the U.S.-India strategic alliance. I expect things to go further under Trump and Speaker Ryan,” Antani said.

Aakash Patel, a gubernatorial appointee from Miami, Florida, was overjoyed with the Trump victory. Belonging to an immigrant family which has made good, and as a small businessman, he said Trump was the better candidate.

Dave Makkar, co-founder of Indian Americans for Trump said Americans should be thankful to Trump for putting a spotlight on corruption in Washington, D.C. “Also, he will increase legal immigration, especially Indian students who come to Ivy League institutions will get green cards.” Trump, Makkar asserted, “is against illegal immigration.”

Another co-founder of Indian-Americans For Trump A.D. Amar, praised the President-elect for correctly gauging the mood in the country. “His read of the American pulse was that Americans were hurt by uncontrolled one-way trade, such as with China, Japan, and South Korea, Mexico, and uncontrolled, illegal immigration, such as those entering from Mexican border. He took on both these problems head on, and never budged from his goal to handle them,” Amar told News India Times. “American voters knew it, appreciated it and decided to vote for Trump. Nevertheless, the Democratic owned media engaged in self-serving prophecy that turned out to be a farce on the Election Day,” he added.

However, there was considerable anxiety among Democrats. Some Indian-Americans saw a rise in hate crime and sexual assaults even during the presidential campaign and attribute it to the “normalization” of hate rhetoric against Muslims, other minorities and women. Some of those interviewed claimed they were already seeing a rise in hate crimes against people of color including Muslims, many of whom are of Indian origin. For policy wonk Anisha Singh, a Democrat from Florida, currently working in Washington, D.C., as a campaign manager at the Center for American Progress Action Fund, the streets feel unsafe now in Washington, D.C. “As an Indian woman and progressive Democrat, its worrisome.”

“Hate crime against Muslims has risen from 12 a month to 30 a month around the country, and sexual assaults went up 200 times in 2015,” Singh contended. Healthcare, the Supreme Court, and progressive laws were threatened, she felt, and hopes that Indian-American candidates elected to Congress would be the bulwark against policies that threaten the gains of the Obama administration. “We did break a glass ceiling by elected these candidates (to Congress). I hope they will be our advocates because it’s going to be a rough road ahead,” Singh predicted.

Other Indian-Americans voiced similar concerns adding immigration to the issues that they felt were threatened. “It’s been a rough few days since we got the results,” Deepa Sharma of California, said in a shaky voice. “I have friends who are undocumented and came as little kids who found out their status only when they grew up. I’m worried about them and it’s hard to hear their fears,” Sharma told News India Times. “Trump made very superficial overtures to the Indian-American community and so maybe some Republicans feel safe. But the common man on the street may not be as discerning,” according to her. Sharma also drew attention to Vice President-elect

Mike Pence of Indiana, in whose state Indian-American Purvi Patel was wrongfully convicted on feticide charges, and believes that law could become nationwide.

Amar rejected the threats that minorities or other feel. “Trump’s election will have no adverse impact on Muslims or minorities. It will not have any effect on honest, hardworking Muslim-Americans; however, it will negatively impact those who enter this country with hate and the intent to harm America by terrorizing American population,” Amar said. He also believes Trump will improve the trade deficit and create millions of new jobs by manufacturing ordinary consumer goods at home rather than importing them from other countries. “Trump can, in fact, turn the fate of American middle class and put the economy on a 4% growth rate,” Amar contended. “A leader, like a president, has only to set a vision, and delegate the task to experts or execution. The leader does not have to get bogged down in the unnecessary detail,” he added.

Meanwhile, Democrats hope those elected to Congress will carry the Democratic torch forward. Sharma is looking to leadership from California Attorney General Kamala Harris who won her race for the U.S. Senate. “We see her as someone who can challenge the incoming administration and voice our views,” she said. “Hillary Clinton’s defeat was a huge blow to minorities and Indian-Americans,” Sharma said. “People are going to be looking to the Indian-Americans in Congress – formidable leaders in their communities,” Sharma said.

For Amit Jani, founder of the South Asians for Hillary Clinton organization that campaigned nationwide, the defeat is particularly disappointing. “It is unfathomable to us that America would choose a guy who is bigoted, sexist … It’s going to take time to get ourselves together,” he said. “But we will get mobilized for many other elections coming up.”

Those interviewed believe that overall, the way Indian-American Democrats mobilized for the election would pay dividends in coming months and years. It could result in a more structured operation for national and state -level races, Jani said, adding, “We may not have been able to help break the tallest glass ceiling, but we were able to make several cracks in it with the victory of so many Indians to Congress and to state and local level offices.”

Suman Guha Majumder contributed to this report.