Communities Warned Against Post-election Immigration Scams

By a Staff Writer

In light of increased fear and anxiety in immigrant communities as a result of the current political climate, New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman last week issued a fraud alert warning immigrants to be aware of potential scammers offering immigration services.

Immigration fraud affects large segments of communities and involves individuals or companies who target vulnerable immigrants by providing unauthorized and fraudulent immigration services.

In recent weeks, the Attorney General’s office and many legal aid organizations that work with immigrant communities have received an increased number of calls and reported scams.

“In the past two weeks, we’ve seen intense fear and anxiety in immigrant communities. New York has zero tolerance for anyone who would prey on that fear to defraud immigrants and their families,” Schneiderman said. “We will use all the tools at our disposal to bring to justice those who commit fraud against our immigrant communities.”

There has been a significant increase in the number of calls to immigration organizations, including regarding potential fraud. For example, since the presidential election, the Northern Manhattan Coalition

for Immigrant Rights has received an 266 percent increase in number of daily calls and 250 percent increase in number of daily walk-ins. On Nov. 10 alone, it received over 100 calls.

One of the most common scams right now is unsolicited calls from fake immigration officials. For example, one immigrant living in New York recently received a call telling him he was in the country illegally and must immediately pay $1,550. Federal authorities, the AG’s office said, will never demand immediate payment, request personal sensitive information, or threaten one over the phone. If anyone receives such a call, the AG’s office advised them to hang up immediately and report the possible fraud to his office.

To report complaints regarding immigration services, one can contact the Attorney General’s Immigration Services Fraud Unit Hotline at (866) 390-2992 or email Civil.Rights@ag.ny.gov.

The attorney general’s office will never ask for the caller’s immigration status or share immigration information with federal authorities.

The attorney general also reminded all New Yorkers of common forms of immigration fraud to protect them from becoming potential victims. These include unsolicited calls from fake officials, misrepresenting legal credentials, fraudulent promises to expedite process, misinformation fraud and immigration affinity fraud.

“All New Yorkers deserve protection from those who would take advantage of their unfamiliarity with a new city, a new language, and a complex legal system,” said Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. “And no New Yorker – regardless of national origin or immigration status – should ever be afraid to report a crime. I thank Attorney General Schneiderman for his collaboration and commitment to defending our immigrant communities from scams and fraud,” he said.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown said, “Queens County is the most ethnically and culturally diverse areas in the United States with more than 2.3 million residents. With over 120 countries represented in our neighborhoods and over 160 languages spoken in our County, we take crimes committed against members of our immigrant communities seriously.”