“Comedy Ka Tadka”: a unique blend of comedy and Indian cooking

Amit Sharma of Cinemamit Productions is bringing an interesting recipe of comedy and cooking to the Indian American community with a new show called “Comedy Ka Tadka.”

The show will feature local actors including Dimple Kapoor, Hervender Pal Singh, Jessie Nagpal, Neil Agrawal, Monica Agrawal and Kirti Jain, while Ashish Rego, a Sr. Music Producer and Composer from Mumbai, India who has worked for over 25 years, will be providing the background score for the show.

“Comedy Ka Tadka” is a comedy show about a hilarious neighborhood which also provides very helpful and unique techniques for cooking Indian Food.

“The goal is to present a simplified version of, the otherwise, complicated recipes of rich and delicious Indian cuisine in an entertaining manner. We aim to take Indian food to households globally with a unique twist of comedy and storytelling. The simplified version of the recipes will encourage, not only the young and grown up generations but also the non-Indian households to experience the deliciousness of the Indian food flavors,” Amit Sharma told us.

A screening event for the show took place on September 10, 2018 at The Marigold Banquets in Somerset, New Jersey, to celebrate the two months of creative dedication that were put into the development of the show.

“We welcome any food brands that would like to promote their Indian spices or kitchen items on this show,” Sharma, who has worked for over 20 years in the field of television and film content production with prominent clients such as Viacom, Star Plus, Colors, NatGeo, Sony Entertainment, Zee TV, SCTV and Amazon, added.

The aim is to air Season 01 of “Comedy Ka Tadka” by March 2019. For more pictures and update on Cinemamit Productions visit www.cinemamit.com