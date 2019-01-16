Comedian undeterred: Aziz Ansari plans busy year of shows in Europe

Aziz Ansari, the Indian-American stand-up comedian, author, and award-winning film-maker, seemingly undeterred by past accusations of alleged sexual misconduct, has a busy year with plans for numerous shows, not just in the U.S., but also in Europe.

His eponymous website shows ten shows scheduled for Europe in just the next six months until June 8, in Paris. This is over and above the close to 50 shows scheduled all over the United States and Canada from February to May. Several of these shows are already sold out, showing the public reaction to accusations against him may have peaked. Last year was one of his lowest to date in terms of popularity, but he sprang back slowly starting with the “Road to Nowhere” tour, by a man who graced the front page of GQ Style in Fall 2017. The sexual misconduct allegations which appeared on the website Babe.net, became controversial from the moment they surfaced, with some saying the accusations were not legitimate. However, Ansari felt the sting of the #MeToo movement despite previously supporting it wholeheartedly, including making a telling segment in his series Master of None.

Ansari, 35, who made a public apology to the anonymous writer qualified his comments by saying the “sexual activity” appeared to him to be “completely consensual,” But the backlash kept him out of the showbiz scene until around May 2018, when he began appearing in small standup venues in New York City, the metropolis where he began his career in 2000 when a student at university. Now he appears to be back full on going by engagements on his calendar at azizansari.com.

Ansari played Tom Haverford on NBC’s popular show Parks and Recreation, and wrote a book, Modern Romance, and the award-winning Netflix series Master of None which featured among others, his mother and father Fatima and Shoukath Ansari.

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for Best Actor-Television Series Musical or Comedy. In 2016, Time magazine included him in its list of 100 most influential people.

Europe Tour Dates as of Jan. 16, 2019 on his website —

31 March 2019 – Dublin, Ireland

Vicar Street

1 April 2019 – Manchester, UK

O2 Apollo Manchester

2 April 2019 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

AFAS Live

3 April 2019 – London, UK

Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

4 April 2019 – London, UK

Royal Albert Hall

6 April 2019 – Oslo, Norway

Oslo Spektrum

7 April 2019 – Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm Waterfront

8 April 2019 – Copenhagen, Denmark

DR Koncerthuset

10 April 2019 – Berlin, Germany

Tempodrom

8 June 2019 – Paris, France

L’Olympia