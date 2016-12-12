Comedian Aziz Ansari Calls Trump A ‘Bozo,’ Remains Optimistic About The Future

The Washington Post

These days, famous folk, whether they want to delve into political discourse or not, can’t dodge Donald Trump. For comedian Aziz Ansari giving the president-elect the potential slip is quite literal.

“He’s in New York, too. I can’t avoid the guy. He’s probably here now,” said Ansari Thursday night at Smithsonian 2016 American Ingenuity Awards ceremony held at the Portrait Gallery, in D.C., where the Netflix star was receiving an award for his show “Master of None.”

The night’s other awardees included filmmaker David Lynch, tech titan (and owner of The Washington Post) Jeffrey Bezos, archaeologist Sarah Parcak, entrepreneur Christopher Gray, scientist Anthony Atala, physicist Kip Thorne, social activists Marc Edwards and LeeAnne Walters, and the band OK Go whose lead signer, Damian Kulash, told us that “there’s nothing like a common cause to bring us together, and some of the best art made in America has been made in times of great strife.”

Ansari, who penned an essay titled “Why Trump Makes Me Scared for My Family” and starred in a satirical celebrity get out the vote video, said the 2016 presidential election put his work in a “totally different context.”

“I mean our show stars a brown guy, myself, that is like not everyone’s favorite thing in the first place,” he explained. “It’s a story about the America that some people don’t want to acknowledge or accept. That’s what our show’s about. It’s saying, ‘hey our story’s valid, too.'”

But the actor stopped short of pronouncing “Master of None,” which has starred Ansari’s real life parents, Muslim immigrants originally from India, “important.” “I think you get into trouble when you start talking about whether your show is important or whatever. I just try to do a show that I’m proud of,” Ansari said.

Later that night Ansari was a bit less sheepish, calling President-elect Trump a bozo.

“I know we’re living in a strange time, and a lot of people seem to be losing faith in this country and the people in it, and I think it’s bulls–t, man,” said Ansari in his acceptance speech, “because we can’t let the activities and ideas and thoughts of this one bozo define us as a country.”