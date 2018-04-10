CNN’s ‘United Shades of America’ to feature Sikh community

NEW YORK – The Sikh community in the United States will be highlighted in one of the eight episodes of the third season of the show ‘United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell,’ which will start from April 29 on CNN, according to a press release.

The Emmy Award-winning CNN original series explores the different communities across the country, while using humor to start a conversation about race and how our differences unite and divide us.

In the hour-long “Sikhs in America” episode, Bell will be interviewing Harpreet Singh, the co-founder of the Sikh Coalition as well as Winty Singh, a Sikh Coalition Social Justice Fellow; Preet Didbal, Yuba City’s Indian American Mayor; Karandeep Bains, Yuba City farmer and community leader; Valarie Kaur, a lawyer and filmmaker; Lt. Colonel Kamaljeet Singh Kalsi; Waris Ahluwalia, an actor and designer; and Dilzafer Singh, Harpreet Singh’s son.

“This will be an exciting and important moment for the Sikh community to come together and celebrate Sikh awareness. We continue to make progress in our efforts to educate the American public and this is another milestone,” said Satjeet Kaur, executive director of the Sikh Coalition.

“‘The United Shades’ episode provides a nuanced portrayal of the Sikh experience in America. It will educate mainstream America about Sikh values and beliefs that have enabled Sikhs to overcome adversity and thrive in this country for over a hundred years,” Harpreet Singh added.

According to a press release, the media and communications team of the Sikh Coalition provided the show’s producers with background resource material, fact-checking and B-roll footage for six months and over the next week, the organization will be announcing “a series of exciting opportunities for the Sikh community to engage and promote the episode to maximize the educational impact.”

The episode is scheduled to air on May 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.