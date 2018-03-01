Children’s Museum of Manhattan receives $10,000 check from Sandeep Chakravorty

The Consul General of India in New York Sandeep Chakravorty paid a visit to the Children’s Museum of Manhattan on February 28 and presented a check for $10,000 in support of the Museum’s upcoming exhibit The Namaste Express.

In an earlier News India Times report, it was stated that the Children’s Museum of Manhattan wants to “celebrate the beauty and diversity of India’s different cultures and languages along with its history and technological advancements” within the exhibit.

Lizzy Martin, the Director of Exhibition Development and Museum Planning, told News India Times at an introductory event on Nov. 6, 2017, “The exhibition will be conceptualized as an interactive train journey through the country. The exhibition layout will allow children and families to make multiple stops at states and cities in India and sample the variety of architectural styles, cultures and environments through colors, shapes, structures and landscapes.”

The Namaste Express exhibit will be opening at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan this summer.