Clinton Advisor Calls For Racial Profiling In Campaign Strategy

From News Dispatches

Amid accusations that the Republican nominee for president Donald Trump keeps profiling minorities like Mexican and Muslims, there is now evidence that the Democrats also use this strategy during Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

According to the latest WikiLeaks exposures of the hacked private emails of Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta, there is an exchange between Podesta and Neera Tanden, head of the Washington-based think tank, Center for American Progress, and close advisor to Hillary Clinton that smacks of racial profiling.

Only this time it was to minimize what was perceived as harsh news coverage of Clinton’s campaign by The New York Times. Tanden emailed Podesta in July this year to bring together some “brown and women” pundits who would presumably be liberal in bent, counter the coverage or minimize its impact.

The damaging email has been reported by numerous media and is part of the latest batch released Oct. 26 by WikiLeaks among the 50,000 or so hacked from Podesta’s Gmail account. The two Clinton strategists were discussing how former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg had handled bad press during his campaign for a third term in office in 2009.

“When bloomberg was having problems w the times he called Arthur schulzburger and asked for coffee,” Tanden said in her email to Podesta. “He made the case that they were treating him like a billionaire dilettante instead of Third term mayor. It changed the coverage moderately but also aired the issues in the newsroom so people were more conscious of it. But Arthur is a pretty big wuss so he’s not going to do a lot more than that. Hillary would have to be the one to call,” said Tanden who has become somewhat of a star in Clinton’s close coterie of advisors.

“He (presumed to be a Democratic advisor to Bloomberg) also thinks the brown and women pundits can shame the times [sic] and others on social media,” said Tanden.

“So cultivating Joan Walsh (Editor of Salon magazine), (Matt) Yglesias (liberal blogger), Allen, perry bacon (African American NBC correspondent), Greg Sargent (columnist for the Washington Post), to defend her is helpful. They can be emboldened. Fwiw – I pushed pir to do this a yr ago.” Lifezette noted that ‘pir’ may be a reference to top Clinton aide Philippe Reines.

“The latest email from Tanden … is sure to anger some Clinton allies and put the legions of political-correctness cops into ostrich mode,” said Lifezette.com.