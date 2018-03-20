CINI 2018 conference will focus on healthcare

NEW YORK – The Canada India Networking Initiative 2018 (CINI 2018) is a networking opportunity designed as an outcome focused interactive conference which has been held every four years since 2010.

The theme for this year’s conference will be “Building Healthy Civil Society through Innovation, Technology and Engagement in Healthcare”. It will be held at Simon Fraser University in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada from June 8 to 10.

“The sessions of the conference are sharing of work being done by the faculty to build further depth and capacity for the project through active interaction and networking. Each session is further enhanced by designated champions who are experts and committed in their fields,” said the organizers, in a press release.

These interactions will also open new projects and enhance the vision of a healthy civil society.

The conference will feature the following: Round Table along with in-depth discussions on technology and professionalism; a network in event with Simon Fraser, Fraser Health, Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO) and the Canadian Association of Physicians of Indian origin; scientific sessions on how to lower the burden of chronic diseases using diabetes as the framework; a discussion on mental health; exploring the emerging practices around Palliative Care and cross pollination of East and West philosophy; a discussion on nutritious food and its availability; addressing of opportunities and challenges in integrative Emdicne and Canadian health academic centers and how to increase research content and capacity in Canadian Inst on integrative health practices and the future of health service in British Columbia, Canada.

Many keynote speakers, including President of GAPIO, Dr. Ramesh Mehta; Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Alberta, Sunita Vohra; Dr. Sunil Parikh, a scientist in Ayurvedic medicine Farah Shroff, and many more will speak at the conference on the above topics.

To register visit www.thecins.org or www.gapio.in