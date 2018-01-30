Christopher Singh death in Texas: ‘girlfriend’ also got injuries

NEW YORK – An Indian American man, Christopher Singh, 31, of Frisco, Texas, was stabbed to death on Sunday night at The Luxe 3Eighty apartments in Little Elm, Texas, according to a Denton Record-Chronicle report.

Singh was pronounced dead at about 9:20 p.m. on Sunday at Medical City Denton, according to the medical examiner’s records whish also indicate that he suffered other serious wounds as a result of an argument with his alleged girlfriend or spouse, who too was hospitalized with injuries that night.

Though Troy Taylor, the Denton chief death investigator for the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, has ruled Singh’s death as a homicide, Little Elm police Lt. Larry Denison said that they have not confirmed whether or not the woman had stabbed him.

“I’m not going to say that we even have a suspect. It’s an active investigation,” Taylor told the Denton Record-Chronicle.

According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, the town of Little Elm issued a news release at about 8 a.m. on Monday saying that police responded to a domestic dispute at the apartment complex at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

The release further stated that the man had suffered serious injuries which were “apparently as a result of the argument.”

Singh was then treated at Medical City Denton until he was pronounced dead about an hour later while the woman suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening, and was being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, the press release said.

Richard Singh, Singh’s 27-year-old brother told the Denton Record-Chronicle that the town press release had incorrectly stated that his brother was married to the woman and added that the two had been dating for about two years and lived together in the apartment.

Richard, who lives in Dallas, Texas, told the Denton Record-Chronicle that the woman was the mother of the couple’s 11-month-old son and that Singh also had a 3-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Richard added that in the past, police were informed about the disturbances at his brother’s apartment and another woman who lived in Singh’s building said that she had heard several disputes coming from his apartment as well; however, Denison could not confirm these accounts.

Richard said his family had moved from New York to Texas in 2006 and his brother most recently worked for Service First Mortgage.

“He left behind a mother, a father, a little sister, me. We just moved out here because my parents were trying to make a better life for us … and this is what happened man,” Richard told the Denton Record-Chronicle.