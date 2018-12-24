Christmas Night For South Asian Community

A Christmas Night for the South Asian community was held in Philadelphia organized by Saroj Bundy and Sunny Gill Masih recently.

The hosts of the night were Aneeta Gill and Anney Gill. The Chief guest was Dr. Umar Farooq.

There were 22 gospel singers from New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., and as far as Boston and Virginia, who regaled the audience with their performance.

Santa Claus walked in with candy for the kids.

The gathering prayed for peace and cut a cake to share the spirit of Christmas.