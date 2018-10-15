Children’s Museum of Manhattan launches “Indian Arts” series

The Children’s Museum of Manhattan (CMOM) introduced their new fall program series called “Indian Arts,” featuring hands-on workshops and performances with Indian Americans in the creative fields, whose work draws upon the personal stories, traditions, inspirations and beauty of India.

According to a press release, the series, which is part of the museum’s ongoing World Culture Series, began on October 13 and will run through December 15.

CMOM’s World Culture Series celebrates the diversity of cultural expression across the world and during the “Indian Arts” series; children and their families will learn about the culture of India through food, music and songs from Indian movies, artwork and more.

“The Children’s Museum is committed to reflecting and celebrating the myriad cultures that make up our great city. We are delighted to share the customs, accomplishments and wonder of India with our young visitors through this programming,” Andrew Ackerman, the Executive Director of the Laurie M. Tisch foundation at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, is quoted saying in a press release.

“We are pleased to support the Children’s Museum’s ‘Indian Arts’ series. It is a wonderful way to connect the Indian diaspora of Manhattan with India. It is our hope that participating children and families will be inspired to learn more about India’s rich history and vibrant present,” Sandeep Chakravorty, the Consul General of India in New York, is quoted saying in a press release.

Chakravorty had also given the museum a donation for the project.

While some programs require a sign-up in the lobby an hour prior to the start of the program, others require tickets for entry, which can also be picked up in the lobby, an hour prior to the program.

All programs are free with museum admission, though are subject to change.

Here is the full schedule of the programs:

Fabric Artist Sheena Sood

Artists and designer Sheena Sood shares her textile inspired prints and weaving techniques. Create your own fabric artwork and learn about Sheena’s journey as an artist and designer.

Saturday, Nov. 3 | 2 & 3 pm | Ages 6 & older | Sign-up*

Light Artist Sunil Garg

Sunil Garg is a light artist who paints and sculpts natural and computer programmed light to create illuminating sculptures and installation art. Create your own work of art using wires and light as you learn about Sunil’s journey as a visual artist.

Sunday, November 4 | 2 & 3 pm | Ages 6 & older | Sign-up*

Make a Mithai! with Chef Anu Sehgal from The Culture Tree

Sweets or Mithai form an integral part of the Indian culture and food. Mithai include the widest range of sugary treats and desserts. Work with Chef Anu Sehgal to make and savor Coconut Ladoo, one of kids favorite mithai.

Ingredients include: coconut, milk, spices. Nut free.

Saturday, Nov. 10 | 2 pm | Ages 6 & older | Sign-up*

Create Moong Daal Chaat! with Chef Anu Sehgal from The Culture Tree

Chaat is a savory snack that originated in India, and is typically served in chaat carts as a street food. It is sweet, sour, tangy, spicy, and crunchy. Work with Chef Anu Sehgal to make healthy chaat using moong daal (lentil).

Ingredients Include: vegetables, daal, and spices. Nut free and gluten free.

Saturday, Nov 10 | 3 pm | Ages 6 & older | Sign-up*

Decorations for The Culture Tree programs provided by The Corporate Diwali

Paper and Pattern with Shelly Bahl

Shelly Bahl’s drawings, prints and art installations often explore the art of story-telling and Indian craft traditions. Join Shelly as she leads us through a workshop using repeated patterns and printmaking. Shelly Bahl’s art projects have been included in exhibitions in the US and internationally.

Sunday, Nov. 18 | 2 & 3 pm | Ages 6 & older | Sign-up*

Ajna Dance Company

Ajna Dance Company is New York’s premier Indian dance company, specializing in artistic and authentic choreography. Join us as they perform their signature blend of Classical, Folk and Bollywood choreography full of energy and expression. And get ready to dance with an interactive Bollywood/Bhangra dance lesson.

Saturday, Dec. 1 | 2 & 3 pm| All ages| Ticketed**

Om Design with The Culture Tree

Design a necklace with educators from The Culture Tree to celebrate the powerful sound of Om! Om is the basic sound of the universe. Making this sound celebrates our connection to all other living beings, nature and the universe. Explore meditation techniques and make an Om necklace to dedicate to someone special.

Saturday, Dec. 15 | 2 & 3 pm | Ages 6 & older | Sign-up*

For more information, visit www.cmom.org