Chicago’s Telugu community felicitates Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

The burgeoning Telugu community across Chicago area honored the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu, at Yellow Box Church, in Plainfield.

On his two-day visit to US to attend the World Hindu Congress, Naidu was felicitated by 21 Telugu organizations across Chicagoland area.

The organizers, under the leadership of Hema Kanuru, were ecstatic with the turnout and said that the event was planned for and executed within a week, according to a press release.

Speaking at the meet, Naidu commended the efforts of the NRI Telugu community for bridging the gap between India and the US.

Naidu hailed the Telugu community as ‘Telugu velugulu’ and said, “with hard work and skill, Telugus are spreading light all across the world.”

The Vice President encouraged the NRI Telugu community to promote mother tongue at home and lauded Manabadi volunteers for their valiant efforts of the Telugu language.

Naidu reminded the congregation that India has always been a peace loving country and a true embodiment of the principles of ‘vasudhaika kutumbam’ and ‘sarve Jana sukhinobhavanthu’.

Naidu requested the Indian diaspora to preserve the rich cultural heritage of India and family values.

“Indian civilization is very old and supreme and has passed the baton onto the world on many fronts, whether it’s literary, math, and astrological fields. Religion is the way you pray and culture is a way of life,” he said, adding, “Zero was invented by an Indian and if there was no zero, the world wouldn’t have progressed any further.”

He said, “Yoga, initially born in India, has now become the new way of life in every corner around the globe. India with a whopping 65% of population under the age of 35 is the youngest nation on earth.”

Naidu reminded the audience of the strong economic growth rate of India and called upon the diaspora to come and heavily invest in India.

The Telugu organizations who came together for meet included Telugu Association of North America, America Telugu Association, North America Telugu Society, North America Telugu Association, Telangana Association of north America, American Telangana Association, Telugu Association of Greater Chicago, Tri State Telugu Association, Chicago Telugu Association, Chicago Andhra Association, Chicago Telangana Association, Indian Association of Greater Chicago, Telangana Association of North America and American Progressive Telugu Association.