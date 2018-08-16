Chicagoland celebrates India’s 72nd Independence Day

Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh graced the fourth India Day Parade organized by Indian Community Outreach (ICO) in Naperville, Illinois on Aug. 12, where more than 30,000 Indian Americans joined in the celebration.

The celebration was attended by Consul General Neeta Bhushan, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy, Governor Bruce Rauner, Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti, Mayor Steve Chirico, Congressman Peter Roskam, Congressman Bill Foster, local and state elected representatives and other prominent leaders of the area.

The parade, led by UC Bhangra, consisted of 35 floats and featured more than 100 booths along with a health fair, an International food court, children’s park and an ethnic Indian bazaar.

The U.S. Military and their vehicle was the highlight of the parade.