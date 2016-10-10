Chicago Tribune Endorses Illinois Candidate Krishnamoorthi For Congress

By Ela Dutt

With less than a month left for the Nov. 8 general elections, Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat running for the U.S. Congress from Illinois’ District 11, may have the highest probability among Indian-Americans running for office, of reaching Capitol Hill. Ballotpedia rates this as a “safely Democratic” district. The 8th District covers northern suburbs of Chicago as well as most . covers the northern suburbs and northwestern suburbs of Chicago, including areas with concentrations of Indian-American residents.

Now the major newspaper, the Chicago Tribune, has given him a strong endorsement Oct. 10, saying “what really sets him apart is a solid, enthusiastic grasp on issues, from immigration to the war on Islamic State.”

According to his July 13 filing with the Federal Election Commission, the Harvard graduate and IT entrepreneur has a comfortable $1.2 million campaign war chest to see him through, and total receipts of $2.7 million. Compare that to his opponent, Republican Peter DiCianni, whose total receipts are a paltry $202,138, and cash on hand $123,171,

But Krishnamoorthi says “we have to run as hard as we can in the remaining 28 days.” He was about to don his walking shoes and head out for more door-knocking as he responded to Desi Talk. “Some may think Hillary Clinton will win anyway, so no need to go and vote; or that Donald Trump will lose even without their vote,” he told Desi Talk. “Nothing is in the bag.” There could even be a massive infusion of cash in the last few days, from the national party or a SuperPAC.

The editorial board of the Tribune calls Krishnamoorthi a “good fit” for District 8. “We liked Krishnamoorthi, a business owner and Harvard Law grad, when he lost to Tammy Duckworth in the 2012 Democratic primary for this seat” the Tribune recalled. “We like him just as much or more this time,” as he seeks to succeed Duckworth, who is aiming for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Mark Kirk.

The former deputy state treasurer and assistant attorney general, who runs two small high-tech businesses that sell products in the national security and renewable energy industries, shows a “good balance” of business, government and political experience, according to the Tribune. It called him “particularly good” on jobs and the economy who plans to reinvest federal monies at the local level and in community colleges.

“What really sets him apart is a solid, enthusiastic grasp on issues, from immigration to the war on Islamic State,” the paper said.

The 8th District includes west and northwest Chicago suburbs, and Krishnamoorthy hopes his relentless campaigning will bring out Millennials and others to vote for him.

“The Tribune and other newspapers look carefully at candidates and vet them. It’s a highly reputable paper in the country and I’m proud to have its endorsement,” Krishnamoorthi told Desi Talk.

After college and law school, Krishnamoorthi served as issues director for Barack Obama’s successful U.S. Senate campaign. He also served as a founding prosecutor in Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s anti-corruption unit.

Krishnamoorthi lives in Schaumburg with his wife, Priya, and their three children.