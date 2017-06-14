Chicago Telugus hold annual summer picnic

CHICAGO

More than 950 adults and children celebrated at the annual picnic of the Telugu Association of Greater Chicago (TAGC) on June 4 at Buss Woods Forest Preserve in Elk Grove Village.

Highlights were a variety of delicious foods cooked on-site, including among other things, dosas, bajjis, grilled BBQ chicken, and corn.

A local Indian Restaurant, Indian Café, also served lunch and all the guests appreciated volunteers who prepared delicious Bagara rice, chicken curry, and potato curry on-site. Watermelon and buttermilk were served after the lunch, according to Asian Media USA.

The TAGC conducted many games for men, women and kids (with different age groups) including musical chairs, throw ball, tug-of-war. The winners were awarded prizes. There was also a charity walkathon and awarded the winners with prizes in categories ranging from family, seniors, men, women, and teens. The TAGC donated the funds raised from the walkathon and ice cream sales to Akshaya Vidya foundation which runs schools in slum areas in Telugu areas in India.

There were also food competitions and the judges evaluated the food for taste and quality to decide the winners who were awarded with prizes. Telangana Chakinalu won first prize and Ravva Laddu won the second place prize.

President of TAGC, Ramachandra R. Ade, thanked the picnic event core committee members and volunteers for their hard work and dedication — picnic coordinators Ramu Billakanti, Ranga Lenkala, Food Committee Chair Uma Avadutha and Co-chair Vijay Beeram, community service member Vani Yetrintala, Sports committee Chair Samptagiri Sangem, Youth committee chair Sai Gongati, and all other committee members and volunteers.