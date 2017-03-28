Chicago OFBJP chapter celebrates party’s victory in Uttar Pradesh

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 28, 2017 8:13 pm

The Chicago chapter of the Overseas Friends of the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated the party’s historic victory in the recently concluded elections in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarkhand and Manipur. The event was held March 25 at the Rana Reagan Center in Carol Stream, Ill.

The program started with a welcome speech from OFBJP National General Secretary Amar Upadhyay. He extended a welcome to the Bharatiya Senior Citizens group, United Senior Citizens group, OFBJP members, VHPA members and HHS members who were all present at the event. Upadhyay then congratulated the newly appointed Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aadityanath, Chief Minister of Uttarkhand Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh and Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parikar. Upadhyay also shared the experiences and hard work, he, along with Chicago OFBJP coordinator Rohit Joshi and others put in during the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

A lamp lighting ceremony was conducted after the welcome speech. Joshi invited guest of honor Dr. Bharat Barai and BJP Communication Cell Convener Khemchand Sharma from the Delhi BJP unit, along with other OFBJP members including OFBJP youth convenor Nirav Patel to light the inaugural lamp.

In his speech, Joshi talked about some of the challenges that currently existed in Uttar Pradesh and the work that needs to be done after experiencing the situation first hand, while Patel highlighted the importance of contributing to the New India pledge wowed by Prime Minister Modi. The hope and aspirations of New India need to be fulfilled by contributions from all of it’s citizens and from all possible sources, he said.

Sharma talked about the upcoming elections for the municipal corporation of Delhi. He also shared ways to contribute to this election campaign through social media, use of voluntary services by making phone calls and any resources that could make a positive impact for the BJP Delhi unit.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Patel.