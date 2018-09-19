The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners is encouraging bilingual speakers, including those knowing South Asian languages, to sign up as election judges for the Nov. 6 general election.

The Chairwoman of CBEC, Marisel A. Hernandez on Sept. 19, urged Chicagoans to sign up to serve as Judges of Election to help staff the city’s precinct polling places, particularly in areas on the city’s North Side.

Indian-American Director of South Asian Outreach at CBEC, Shobhana Johri Verma, in an email to News India Times, said needs are concentrated on the North Side, “…but Election Judges are needed citywide. We are also looking for bilingual (English+) Hindi, Gujarati, Urdu, Spanish, Chinese and Polish speaking Election Judges to serve in targeted precinct polling places on Election Day. Election Judges who meet the requirements, complete training and work Election Day will be paid $200 for their services.”

Election Judges may complete the applications online at www.chicagoelections.com under “Serving As An Election Judge.”

Those who serve on Nov. 6 also will be first in line if they want to serve at the equally important Municipal Election in February 2019, the .

“We need citizens to work on Election Day, to manage our polling places and to help their neighbors exercise the right to vote at this critical midterm election,” Hernandez is quoted saying in the CBEC press release said.

There are 6,800 judges citywide, but Hernandez estimates some 10,000 are needed to be fully staffed.