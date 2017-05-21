Chicago Indian Consulate Kicks off 3rd International Yoga Day, announces follow-up events

By a Staff Writer, Posted On : May 21, 2017 5:08 pm

In anticipation of the June 24 celebrations for the 3rd International Day of Yoga which was jump-started by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations, the Indian Consulate in Chicago held a kick-off event May 17, in its premises.

The ceremony was attended by different community organizations, established yoga and spiritual centers, and business leaders. Consul O.P.Meena, welcomed the guests.

The 3rd International Day of Yoga will be celebrated by the Consulate General of India in collaboration with the City of Naperville on Saturday June 24, at Naperville Yard.

During the kick off ceremony May 17, Consul General Neeta Bhushan addressed the gathering and shared information on the June 24 event. Emphasizing the importance of the Yoga Day, the Consul General termed it as the pet-project of Prime Minister Modi, and of current Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Navtej Sarna.

The June 24 event will begin at 10 AM and be followed by a community festival and cultural activities, the consulate said in a press release.

This year’s Yoga Day activities extend over several days all across Chicagoland.

In the run-up to the June 24 event, yoga celebrations will be held at various temples, community organizations, and Yoga Centers including the second kick- off ceremony at Sri Venkateshwara Swami Balaji Temple on June 4, and the third kick-off ceremony at Sant Nirankari Mission June 11, and a fourth kick-off in Oak Brook, Illinois. Many satellite events will also be held, the Consulate said.

Participating organizations include the Art of living Foundation, Isha Foundation, Brahma Kumaris Meditation Centers, SEWA International, Science of Spirituality, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, Sahaj Yoga Meditation, Sri Venkateshwara Swami Balaji Temple and American Association of Retired Asians (AARA).

Among the community organizations in Chicagoland that have come forward to support the event are both Federation of Indian Associations, Naperville Indian Community outreach, Sant Nirankari Mission, Gujrati Samaj of Chicago, Gandhi Samaj of Chicago, iHope SEWA, Metropolitan Asian Family Services, Bhartiya Seniors of Chicago, Punjabi American Organization, Chicago Andhra Association, Chicago Indo-US Lions Club, GOPIO Chicago Chapter, Association of Rajasthanis in America Association, Eye on India, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, and the World Hindu Council.

Several media outlets are partnering in the yoga day events including Desi Talk in Chicago.

The City of Naperville has declared its support to the celebrations and would be issuing a special proclamation declaring it International Yoga Day, according to the Indian Consulate.