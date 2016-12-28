Chicago Indian-American Community To Host 1st ICAN Awards Night

By a Staff Writer

Members from the Indian-American community, who have been making extraordinary contributions in different fields, will be honored during the 1st ICAN (Indian Community Awards Night) gala slated for March 18 in northwest suburbs of Chicago, the organizers said last week.

The organizers said the event will be attended by not-for-profit organization leaders, Indian- American business leaders, state and local government officials, and several hundreds of people from Chicago and the suburbs.

At a press conference Dec. 10 announcing the ICAN, Jassi Parmar, ICAN concept and entertainment head, said that ICAN’s awards night will honor individuals from Indian- American community who have been making extraordinary contributions in different fields. “ICAN’s vision is to unite community organizations, build Indian-American cultural image, highlight the community’s role models for next generation,”, Parmar added.

Ravi Rawat, a business leader and head, ICAN sales and marketing, said that Indian-Americans from Chicago have been witnessing the awards functions on television. “ICAN awards function will bring them face to face with “real awards to real people”.

Bhavesh Patel, a well-known business leader and Bollywood promoter from Chicago, and head, ICAN promotions, said that he is proud to be part of the energetic and enthusiastic team of ICAN in bringing this first of its kind event to the US.

“Considering the great social relevance of the event, I will contribute my best efforts to ensure that it will turn out to be a great success”, he added.

The awards function is being held under the banner of the iHope Sewa Organization, a Chicago- based, not-for-profit organization.

Sanjeev Singh, senior IT professional and head, ICAN awards and process said that nominations opened Dec 12 and the first round will close Dec 31. The process team will evaluate and publish list of nominees on the website. The nominations will close Feb. 5 2017 at 12.00 am. The Indian American community will declare the final list of nominations Feb. 12th 2017 at 1:00 PM. The Voting will start on the Valentine’s Day Feb 14th at 9: 00 AM and will close on March 12th 2016”, Singh added.

Haribhai Patel, ICAN brand ambassador, urged the community members to nominate their heroes so that deserving people get the awards.