Chicago Consul General Says India Has Huge Investment Potential In Tourism

By a Staff Writer

Ausaf Sayeed, Consul General of India in Chicago, told entrepreneurs last week that India’s tourism and hospitality sector has remained largely untapped, offering a huge market to potential U.S. investors.

“The tourism sector which is now open for 100 percent FDI, offers vast opportunities of doing business in India,” Sayeed said addressing a seminar on “Incredible India- Tourism and Hospitality” at the consulate Dec. 14.

The seminar was organized in partnership with Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and attended by about 90 business persons, including hoteliers, entrepreneurs, and members of the various Midwest chambers of commerce, officials of business schools, airlines managers and travel agents.

Besides Sayeed, others who addressed the event included Bharat Patel, chairman CEO, Sun Companies, Guljit Singh, chairman, SKP International and Nakul Chand, manager Air India, Midwest.

In his keynote address the Sayeed mentioned about India’s growth story and its emergence as the world’s fastest-growing major economy with GDP growth rate expected to remain on the upper side of 7 percent in the years to come. He also told the participants about the flagship Schemes of Indian government such as ‘Make in India’, ‘Start-up India’, ‘Digital India’ and ‘Skills Development’.

He mentioned about the government emphasis on improving the physical infrastructure in the country through setting up of industrial corridors, 100 smart cities in tier-2 and tier-3 cities and the push for greener and sustainable solutions for development.

He said that the government has recently introduced a 24×7 toll-free and multi-lingual tourist help line to facilitate visits of foreign tourists in India. The help line has been launched in 12 international languages, including Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish as well as in Hindi and English. The consul general also invited investors to attend India Tourism Summit organized by the government each year.

Guljit Singh highlighted the opportunities available in the hotel and tourism industry in India. He said there is a huge market available in India in the hospitality sector, an indication which was the signing of 86 MoUs worth US$ 2.04 billion at the recently-held Incredible India tourism summit. He said the tourism ministry approved projects worth over $67 Million during 2016. He also spoke about the taxation and legal aspects of doing business in these sectors.

Bharat Patel said that there is a huge potential for developing hotel industry in India and the recent demonetization of 500 and 1000 rupees notes by the government would go a long way in removing corruption from the system which in turn would boost the confidence of investors. He said that it is the opportune time to invest in the hotel and tourism industry in India.

Nakul Chand said tat Air India now provides non-stop flights from Chicago, New York, Newark and San Francisco to Delhi and Mumbai. He also mentioned about various services and facilities being provided by Air India to its customers.