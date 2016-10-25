Chicago Andhra Association Celebrates ‘Samskrutika Dinotsavam’

From News Dispatches

Chicago Andhra Association (CAA) celebrated “Andhra Pradesh Samskrutika Dinotsavam” Oct. 16 at the HTGC temple auditorium in Lemont, IL. An estimated 800 people attended the event which showcased the culture of Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

Most of the participants wore traiditonal Andhra attair, men in dhotis and women in sarees. The event started with ‘Deepa prajwalana’ amidst of veda chantings. Audience were welcomed in a Kuchipudi classical style with “Swagatham” choreographed by Pavani Koduri. Andhra Janapadam was depicted on the stage through a dance choreographed by Srivani Vokkarane.

The audience, which included chief guest U.S. Congressman Bill Foster gave a standing ovation to “Amaravathi Geetam,” the epitome of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state, depicting the rich cultural heritage.

Choreographer Jyothi Vangara helped Board Director Vani Dittakavi in bringing this concept to reality with a number of young dancers along with CAA team members playing roles of renowned Andhra personalities.

“Mohini basmasura, a semi classical dance drama by Kousalya Velagapudi and Eswari Jagarapu, captivated the attendees. “Sajeevanadulu,” an item about the linkage of the holy rivers with our lives was presented.

Youth Director Sandhya Appalaneni presented “Endaro Mahanubhavulu” as a series items throughout the program introducing several eminent personalities from Andhra region by boys and girls.

“NRI Paatlu,” a comedy play was also staged.

Sundar Dittakavi, President of the organization, explained the objectives, values and uniqueness of the organization. Andhra Pradesh Development Forum of North America (APDFNA) Executive Director Padma Rao Appalaneni explained the various flagship programs undertaken by the CAA.

The event was capped by serving of sumptuous Andhra food, including delicacies such as andhra laddu, gutti vankaya kura, punugulu and dosavakai.