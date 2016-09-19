News India Times
DesiTalk in New York
DesiTalk in Chicago
Post Classified Ads
Recent Posts
Chelsea bomb suspect Ahmad Rahami is taken into custody after shootout in Linden, NJ.
Deadly attack in Indian Kashmir renews ‘war of words’ with rival Pakistan
Virginia county puts brakes on plans for new mosque. Was it discrimination?
Women Being Offered Variety Of Roles, Says Shabana Azmi
Priyanka Chopra In World’s Highest Paid TV Actresses List
Archives
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016
December 2015
November 2015
October 2015
September 2015
August 2015
July 2015
June 2015
May 2015
April 2015
March 2015
February 2015
January 2015
December 2014
November 2014
October 2014
September 2014
August 2014
July 2014
June 2014
May 2014
April 2014
March 2014
February 2014
January 2014
December 2013
November 2013
Categories
BANGLADESH
BHUTAN
BREAKING NEWS
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
CHICAGO
CINEMA
COMMUNITY
CRIME
CUISINE
DIPLOMACY
EAST COAST
ENTERTAINMENT
FASHION
INDIA
LEAD STORIES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE
MID WEST
MUSIC
NEPAL
NEW JERSEY
NEW YORK
OPINION
PAKISTAN
Passage To India
PEOPLE
POLITICS
POLITICS
Random shots
RELIGION
SOUTH ASIA
SPORTS
SRI LANKA
U.S. AFFAIRS
Uncategorized
WEST COAST
Meta
Log in
Entries
RSS
Comments
RSS
WordPress.org
Home
COMMUNITY
NEW YORK
NEW JERSEY
CHICAGO
EAST COAST
WEST COAST
MID WEST
U.S. AFFAIRS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
LIFESTYLE
PEOPLE
SPORTS
DIPLOMACY
CRIME
INDIA
POLITICS
BUSINESS
SOUTH ASIA
PAKISTAN
BANGLADESH
SRI LANKA
NEPAL
BHUTAN
ENTERTAINMENT
CINEMA
MUSIC
LIFESTYLE
FASHION
RELIGION
CUISINE
BUSINESS
OPINION
BLOGS
Passage To India
Chelsea bomb suspect Ahmad Rahami is taken into custody after shootout in Linden, NJ.
Editor
Two police officers were shot during the confrontation in Linden, one in the vest and one in the hand, Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage said.
He did not know the condition of the officers.
Bollwage said the bombs found in Elizabeth did not have any timers, leading police to believe they had been discarded rather than planted.
The suspect has also been shot and taken away in an ambulance, according to the mayor.
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Print
E-mail
Buffer
WhatsApp
You must be logged in to post a comment
Login
Home
COMMUNITY
NEW YORK
NEW JERSEY
CHICAGO
EAST COAST
WEST COAST
MID WEST
U.S. AFFAIRS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
LIFESTYLE
PEOPLE
SPORTS
DIPLOMACY
CRIME
INDIA
POLITICS
BUSINESS
SOUTH ASIA
PAKISTAN
BANGLADESH
SRI LANKA
NEPAL
BHUTAN
ENTERTAINMENT
CINEMA
MUSIC
LIFESTYLE
FASHION
RELIGION
CUISINE
BUSINESS
OPINION
BLOGS
Passage To India
PRIVACY
ABOUT US
CONTACT US
© 2016,
↑
News India Times
You must be logged in to post a comment Login