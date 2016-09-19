Chelsea bomb suspect Ahmad Rahami is taken into custody after shootout in Linden, NJ.

Two police officers were shot during the confrontation in Linden, one in the vest and one in the hand, Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage said. He did not know the condition of the officers.
 
Bollwage said the bombs found in Elizabeth did not have any timers, leading police to believe they had been discarded rather than planted. 
 
The suspect has also been shot and taken away in an ambulance, according to the mayor. 

