‘Chalo India’ debuts at the India Day Parade in New Jersey

‘Chalo India,’ a larger version of ‘Chalo Gujarat,’ made a debut appearance at the India Day Parade on Oak Tree Road in Edison, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug.12.

The three-day event, which will take place from Friday, Aug. 31 to Sunday, Sept. 2 at the NJ Expo Center, is a celebration of the spirit of India and guarantees to entertain inform and connect Indian Americans to their roots.

A large tent was constructed outside the office of ‘Chalo India’ and it was decorated with colorful standees and posters of the upcoming event while the entire team of ‘Chalo India’ was dressed in the colors of the Indian Flag as they sang and danced to the theme song of the event.

Several dignitaries such as Congressman Frank Pallone, Senator Sam Thompson, Community leader Dr. Navin Mehta and more, stopped by and shook a leg with the team.

As the float carrying the Grand Marshall Anupam Kher passed by, one could see that he was visibly surprised when he stopped in front of the ‘Chalo India’ group and took some videos on his phone.

A number of celebrities are to grace the ‘Chalo India’ event including Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam, Sudesh Bhosle and Papon as well as Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor, Gujarati folk singers Osman Mir and Kirtidan Gadhavi, national poets Kumar Vishwas, Surendra Sharma, Gujarati poets Anil Chavda, Harsh Brahmbhatt, comedians Bharti Singh, Sairam Dave, motivational speaker Jay Vasavada and many more.

More than 30,000 visitors are expected to attend the three-day event which will feature the different states of India.