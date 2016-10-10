Celebrity Lineup Announced For Oct. 16 Diwali At Time Square

By a Staff Writer

Shabbir Ahluwaliya, better known as “Rockstar Abhi”,and Sriti Jha, famous fore her role as “Pragya” in Kumkum Bhagya, Zee TV’s Saregamapa winner Kushal Paul as well as contestant Jyotica Tangri, Zee TV’s “Dance India Dance” idol Siddhesh Pai are among the celebrities who will attend the Times Square Diwali Oct. 16.

Also slated to join are &TV’s “So You Think You Can Dance” star Kanchi Shah, You Tube sensation Arjun and Karan Tacker, actor and host of &TV’s ‘The Voice India,’ the organizers announced last week.

The jamboree being presented by &TV and powered by Sling International and Air India. A local, young prodigy, Sparsh Shah, will also join the talent lineup.

“We are thrilled to partner with &TV and to bring popular Indian TV personalities to Diwali at Times Square 2016,” said Neeta Bhasin, CEO of Event Guru. “We are emotionally attached to the characters these stars play as they visit our living rooms daily. It’s quite exciting for fans to see their favorites in person.”

Sameer Targe, head of sales, Zee TV USA said that the company is very excited to be a part of Diwali at Times Square 2016. “It is a perfect opportunity for us to reach out to our community and introduce our new Hindi GEC & TV. Our artists and celebrities truly enjoy meeting their fans,” he said.

Shabbir Ahluwaliya and Sriti Jha will be on hand to delight the crowd. The event will showcase soulful performances by Kushal Paul and Jyotica Tangri, singing songs from their performances on the show.

Sparsh Shah will also show off his singing talent. Dance performances by Siddhesh Pai and Kanchi Shah will add magic moments to the night.

International singer-songwriter Arjun will melt many hearts with his breathtaking singing performance. Karan Tacker will be the master of ceremonies.