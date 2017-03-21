Celebration of Gujarati literature, humor and poetry

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 21, 2017 4:56 pm

After three years of successful events in the U.S. and across the world, OHMKara recently concluded a tour of Gujarati literature, humor and poetry. Titled “An evening with Ankit Trivedi”, the tour was held in seven cities across seven states from Feb. 26 to March 12.

More than 15,000 Gujaratis enjoyed the musical journey which was organized by OHMKara with renowned Bollywood singer Parthiv Gohil, two living legends of Gujarati music Gurang Vyas and Purushottam Upadhyay, renowned poet Ankit Trivedi and Margi Hathi, along with several young and versatile singers and musicians from India. The shows were held in Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Atlanta, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Detroit and Maryland.

OHMKara and their team under the leadership of Chairman Pinakin Pathak believes in promoting and bringing Gujarati heritage, language and literature via musical or poetry evening outside of India since its inception in July 2013.

The programs started with a welcome and introduction of Ankit Trivedi from OHMKara team member Dr. Tushar Patel. Trivedi performed for more than two hours and covered various current topics and discussed typical life style and common practices of Gujaratis which kept the audience engaged and entertained throughout the evening, an OHMKara press release said.

The tour concluded with a grand finale event held March 12 at TV Asia Auditorium in Edison, New Jersey, where more than 300 people attended. TV Asia Chairman and CEO H.R. Shah was felicitated by team OHMKara with a shawl and Ganesh statue to recognize H.R. Shah’s three decades of community service to promote Gujarati language, culture, heritage and art in the world via television and other media and his recent selection to receive the Padma Shree.

A book written by Trivedi – “Little Bit – one liners” – in Gujarati was inaugurated and made public by Shah, Desi Talk publisher and Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh and entrepreneur Piyush Patel and OHMKara team members.