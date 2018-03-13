Cardiologist Arvind Gandhi acquitted of medical negligence

NEW YORK – Indian American cardiologist Dr. Arvind Gandhi of Munster, Indiana, was acquitted on Thursday of charges implanting allegedly unnecessary heart devices into hundreds of patients, according to an nwitimes.com report.

According to the nwitimes.com report, Ray Kammer sued Gandhi for more than $3 million in damages stating that he was alleged persuaded by him to have a cardiac defibrillator implanted in 2007, when he was 25.

He also argued that the device he implanted was defective and claimed that Gandhi did not have the proper training to perform the procedure.

According to a CBS Chicago report, Kammer’s attorney told the jury that Gandhi produced fake medical documents so he could go ahead with the procedure and wrote that “Ray had surgery because he had coronary artery disease” and that Gandhi “acted negligently.”

However, Gandhi’s attorney had described Kammer as “dangerously obese with a history of high blood pressure” and “his feet were so swollen that he couldn’t get his shoes on” adding that “getting the device was the safest thing for him.”

According to the nwitimes.com report, “Kammer was admitted with dangerously high blood pressure, his heart was enlarged, had decreased movement and was performing at 50 percent of normal functioning. After the implant was inserted, Kammer was discharged from the hospital diagnosed with malignant hypertension, congestive heart failure, chronic kidney disease, morbid obesity, sleep apnea and primary cardiomyopathy.”

Gandhi is currently facing about 300 lawsuits alleging that he performed unnecessary procedures, according to a CBS Chicago report.