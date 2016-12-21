Cardinal Cupich Of Chicago Archdiocese Meets With Indian Catholics

By a Staff Writer

Cardinal Blase Cupich of the Archdiocese of Chicago met with the Indian-American Catholic community Dec. 10 in the first such historic Christmas get-together at the Waterford Banquets’ Grand Ballroom.

It was festive and most awaited Christmas event for all the Catholics of Greater Chicago. In spite of snowstorm forecast, the ballroom was packed with representatives from various communities of Chicagoland. People came from the neighboring states and well to participate in the Eucharistic Celebration by Cardinal Cupich.

This program was arranged under the banner of Indian Catholics of Chicago, comprising three major Catholic associations of Chicagoland – the representatives of India Catholic Association of America, Mangalorean Konkan Christians Association and Kerala Latin Catholics Association.

The program was initiated with celebration of Holy Eucharist by Cardinal Cupich who was accompanied by eight other priests. Cupich in his sermon reminded the celebrants that “we are in our journey in this world and it shall be fruitful one through our good deeds to others.”

He highlighted how Indian families come together to celebrate and rejoice with their whole family as one, which symbolizes the bond and togetherness. He said it is a unique cultural aspect and reminded the celebrants that Indian Catholics have a rich and historic cultural and spiritual heritage thanks to the introduction of Christian faith by St. Thomas, the apostle of Jesus Christ.

The celebration of the Holy Eucharist was highlighted by the three groups of choirs from the representatives of the associations involved with the hymns sung in English, Konkani and Malayalam. Cardinal Cupich expressed his appreciation for welcoming him with such grandeur.

As a token of love and appreciation the association representatives presented a check to Cardinal Cupich. Holy Eucharist was followed by cultural programs where all the children present received Christmas presents from Santa Clause. There was a raffle draw with many attendees winning several unique basketfuls of goodies.

The organizers arranged ethnic snacks followed by sumptuous ethnic dinner. The attendees danced until they dropped for the DJ’s English, Konkani, Hindi and Spanish musical tunes.

The program was conducted by compeer Anil D’Souza. The organizing committee consisted of Bill Ferreira, Prem Britto, Joe D’Mello, Denzil D’Souza, Vissia D’Souza, Austin Prabhu and Queenie Mendonca and Herald Figueiredo and Joseph Shaju.