California Teenager Found Dead In Garage

A California teenager was, on November 8, found dead in the garage of his home after a reported shooting. Gurnoor Singh Nahal, 17, a senior at Inderkum High School was driving home from work at his father’s retail at night and about 10 minutes later, Sacramento police received a report of a shooting near his residence, CBS news reported.

All I heard was a gunshot and then after that, there was like somebody crying and then police came,” neighbor Emily Thao told CBS. When officers arrived, they found Singh in the garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Matthew McPhail, a Police Department spokesman, told the Sacramento bee that detectives have not determined a motive for the shooting. McPhail said there was not a large gathering at the home before the shooting and that detectives have found no evidence that the homicide was gang-related. “It was in the middle of the week in an upper middle class residential neighborhood,” he told the paper.

Singh is the sixth teenager killed in Sacramento County this year, the Bee reported.

Several family members and mourners gathered at the home where the shooting occurred, as well as at a neighboring home where relatives of the victim also live. Loud cries of grief could be heard coming from the home’s backyard.

The family believes Singh was followed home from work, and the shooter may have been after the cash inside his car. Singh had collected the money from his family’s business before heading home. But, the money was never taken.

“I saw him lying out on the ground and blood was on his side,” Nahal’s uncle, Tejiderjit Singh, told KCRA.

“We extend our sympathy to his family and friends, and we’re reaching out to provide support,” the Natomas Unified School District said in a statement. “This is a difficult day for Inderkum and a sad time for the Natomas community.”