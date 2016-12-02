California Teen Top Winner At National Ice Skating Challenge

By a Staff Writer

California teenager Serena Mahendru was a big winner at the national Ice Skating Institute’s Holiday challenge held in San Jose Nov. 18-20. Mahendru, 14, a freshman at Granada Hills Charter High School, won first place in the Synchronized Open SeniorYouth and Medium Production Team; second place in the Open FreeStyle Silver and Couples Character Spotlight; third place in Ensemble; fourth place in Artistic Silver. She and her team qualified to compete in the Ice Skating Institute’s World Recreational Team Championships in Anaheim next July.

According to a statement from Granada Hills Charter High School, Mahendru, who also plays tennis, is considered one of the top skaters in the country.

Previously, Mahendru won first place in two team categories, finished second in an individual as well as couples category, third in a trio event, and fourth in an artistic individual event, the statement said.

Mahendru spends hours on practice and rehearsal, typically beginning her days at the break of dawn.

“Skating is really enjoyable and I feel so accomplished when I practice,” the statement quoted Mahendru, who was enrolled in ice skating lessons at the age of six by her mother Sabina Sikand.

Mahendru also volunteers at the San Francisco-based nonprofit Learning Center of Valley Family Center and Los Angeles-based nonprofit Caring Hand for Children, which sponsored more than 2,400 underprivileged children across 17 projects in her ancestral home of India.

The Ice Skating Institute is an international industry trade association encompassing all aspects of the ice skating industry.