California Mosques Receive Threatening Letters Against Muslims

IANS

At least three mosques in California have received letters threatening Muslims and praising President-elect Donald Trump, media reports said.

The hate-filled letters were discovered at the Islamic centers of Long Beach and Claremont as well as a mosque in San Jose.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a copy of the handwritten and photocopied letters, received over the course of the week, CBS News reported.

Calling the Muslims “vile and filthy people”, the letter said that their “day of reckoning has arrived”.

“There’s a new sheriff in town — President Donald Trump. He’s going to cleanse America and make it shine again. And he’s going to start with you Muslims,” the letter, signed by ‘American for A Better Way’, read. “He’s going to do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the Jews.”

The council has called for an increased police protection and a proper response from authorities in such cases.

“We urge local law enforcement authorities to work with Muslim community leaders to ensure the safety of all houses of worship,” said CAIR Executive Director of CAIR in San Francisco, Zahra Billoo, in a statement Nov. 26.

Though Trump has said he is not aware of such attacks, more than 700 acts of such bias targeting Muslims, blacks, Latinos, immigrants and LGBTQ people have occurred since Election Day on Nov. 8