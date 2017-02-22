Business group hosts interactive meet with Fulbright Specialist Dr. Manu Vora

Jayanti Oza, Posted On : February 22, 2017 5:51 pm

The Indian American Business Council, a Chicago-based non-profit organization, hosted the Spring Business Leaders Meet with Fulbright Specialist Dr. Manu Vora as the keynote speaker. The event was held Feb. 16 at the Holiday Inn in Rolling Meadows. Approximately 100 people including business, corporate, and community leaders attended the event.

Poonam Gupta-Krishnan, IABC chairperson presented an overview of the council and explained its mission and enumerated its milestone achievements since its launch last year. Gupta-Krishnan, CEO of IYKA Enterprises, conducted a presentation on the how that IABC has worked to complement the efforts of the small business entrepreneurs by lending its assistance in helping forge business alliances between United States and India. IABC’s goal is to lobby for and promote bilateral trade and investment opportunities. It supports small and medium businesses to expand within the U.S. as well as internationally.

Harish Kolasani, IABC president welcomed the guests and urged the business community to join hands with the council to advance their business goals. Mohammed Faheem, CEO of the Center for Strategic Solutions and IABC director conducted the proceedings of the evening’s interactive meet.

Keerthi Kumar Ravoori, IABC vice president was joined by the IABC team to present a plaque and a shawl to Vora in honor of his appointment as a Fulbright Specialist by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational & Cultural Affairs. Nazneen Hashmi, IABC director made membership drive presentation; while Girish Kapur proposed a vote of thanks.

Vora who is widely acknowledged as a business management guru, is chairman and president of Business Excellence, Inc. In his keynote address, Vora made a presentation on the U.S. Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework for Small Businesses. He dispensed his business management acumen highlighting strategies and approaches augmented by the application of proven practices to bring upward mobility in business organizations and for entrepreneurs. He emphasized the strategic importance of business and management principles using the U.S. Baldrige Framework concepts which use a holistic approach in focusing on business organization’s performance management system that effectively leads to sustainable growth.

Maya Patel, Dr. Arshad Qureshi, Priyankka Krishnan & Vijay Krishnan provided logistical support for the event. The evening concluded with a formal dinner.