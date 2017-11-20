Bruhud Seniors hold “Mann Ki Baat” by Dr. Narendra Bhalodkar

NEW YORK – Leaders of Bruhud New York Seniors, Shashikant Patel and Gopi Udeshi, held a “Mann Ki Baat” by Dr. Narendra Bhalodkar at the Hanuman Mandir in Glen Oaks on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Bhalodkar is a cardiologist who has a deep interest in sangeet, bhajan, photography and adhyatmic.

In his “Mann Ki Baat”, Bhalodkar discussed the characteristics, structures, importance and how to control the “Mann” or mind, through various visual and audio clips.

He used songs from film to present his point as well as live recordings of Osman Mir, Amar Bhatt and Parth Oza along with poetry by Ved Vyas, Meera, Narsinh Mehta, Kabir, Surdas, Tukaram, Samarth Ramdas Swami, Zeverchand Meghani, Ramesh Parekh, Suresh Dalal, Harinder Dave and Amir Khusro.

Bhalodkar also explained the reasoning behind each video and audio clip; he used and referenced it to various scriptures like the Bhagwat Gita, Mahabharata, and Ramayana, along with ghazals and poetry.