Bruhud NY Seniors celebrate Diwali in grand style

NEW YORK – The Bruhud New York Seniors held a Diwali dinner and musical night on Friday, November 3, at the Banquet Hall in Long Island City, New York.

The event was attended by more than 500 people and was organized by Shashikant Patel and Gopi Udeshi.

Among those who attended were Councilmember Barry S. Grodenchik, Consul Krishna Murthy from the Indian Consulate in New York, Councilman David I. Weprin, Harsh Parekh, Harshad (Pakaji) Patel and Dr. Arvind Shah.

The event started off with the singing of the American and Indian National Anthems, sung by Manjari Parikh.

Bruhud, Shashikant Patel and Udeshi received a Diwali Proclamation Citation from Congresswoman Grace Meng, Senator Larry Comrey, Assemlyman David I. Weprin, Jeffrion L. Aubry, Cathrine Nolan, Elizabeth S. Crowley, Andrew D. Hevesi, Barry S. Grodenchik and Harsh Parekh.

Messages were also received from Vijay Rupani, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Congressman Joseph Crowley and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio.