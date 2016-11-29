British Trader Pleads Guilty To Duping Financial Markets Of 12M

By a Staff Writer

A British futures trader pleaded guilty earlier this month in Chicago during his first U.S. court appearance since helping to trigger a 2010 “flash crash” over a five-year-scheme from his parents’ suburban London home that wiped billions of dollars off the value of U.S. stocks.

The five-year fraud scheme included Navinder Singh Sarao’s role in the May 6, 2010, “Flash Crash,” when the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 600 points in just five minutes, Assistant Attorney General Leslie R. Caldwell of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, announced Nov. 9.

Sarao, 37, of Hounslow, United Kingdom, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of spoofing before U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall of the Northern District of Illinois. Saro was extradited to the U.S. Nov. 7 and made his first court appearance two days later.

“Navinder Sarao abused sophisticated technology to make a quick profit, and jeopardized the integrity of U.S. financial markets,” said Caldwell. “By flooding the marketplace with bogus orders, his scheme victimized countless individuals. Our success in bringing Sarao to justice in the United States shows that the Criminal Division will root out complex financial fraud and manipulation of the financial markets no matter where the perpetrators are located,” he said.

As part of his guilty plea, Sarao admitted that he used an automated trading program, along with other techniques, to manipulate the market for E-mini Standard & Poor’s 500 futures contracts (E-minis), stock market index futures contracts based on the S&P 500 index, through the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

The E-mini S&P 500 is considered among the most widely-traded financial products in the world. Sarao admitted that he placed thousands of orders that he did not intend to trade, or “spoof orders,” to create the appearance of substantial false supply and demand and to induce other market participants to trade E-minis at prices and quantities they normally would not have traded.

In thousands of instances, Sarao admitted, he was able to induce other market participants into buying or selling E-minis by placing the spoof orders, which had the additional purpose and effect of artificially depressing or artificially inflating the price of E-minis.

On the day of the “Flash Crash,” Sarao entered at least 85 spoof orders to sell E-minis, which, at various times throughout that day represented well over 20 percent of all E-mini sell orders visible to the market, he admitted.

According to the plea agreement, in instances when a market reaction occurred, Sarao frequently executed real, genuine orders to buy typically at artificially low prices or sell E-minis. He admitted that he frequently was able to generate significant trading profits from buying and selling his genuine orders close in time with the placement of the spoof orders. As a result of his scheme, Sarao admitted that he was able to make at least $12.8 million in illicit gains.

“The CFTC appreciates Department of Justice’s doggedness in ensuring that Sarao faces justice for the harm he caused to the U.S. futures market, despite his being situated an ocean away from American shores, as well as for the assistance of our other law enforcement partners, the FBI and Scotland Yard,” director Goelman said in a statement.