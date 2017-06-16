British-Indian physician receives Order of the British Empire

Dr. Ramesh Mehta, president of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, has been recognized on the Queen’s Birthday Honors List announced June 16, with an appointment of the officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the British National Health Service.

Dr Mehta, until his recent retirement, served as a consultant and lead pediatrician at Bedford Hospital and his 30 years in the health system is considered exemplary.

Dr Mehta said, ‘I am grateful for such a recognition and share the achievement with all my colleagues, friends and family members who have supported me for the years.’

His professional leadership as a pediatrician has helped modernize local and regional Child Health services in the U.K. according to a press release from BAPIO. He has influenced policy making decisions regarding the health care of children nationally. His various roles have included Chairman for the East of England Paediatric Development Group; council member for the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health; vice chair for MRCPCH part 2 Examination Board; member of the standards setting group in paediatrics and neonatology of General Medical Council; and reviewer for Health Care Commission.

Dr Mehta has contributed significantly at national level on issues related to supporting equality and diversity for NHS professionals.

He created BAPIO IN 1996, and today, this is the most influential national organisation of BME doctors, according to the release.

He has challenged unfair practices within the NHS. He successfully led the legal battle against the Department of Health and the Home Office to change discriminating laws affecting doctors in training.

He also led the judicial review against the Royal College of General Practitioners and the General Medical Council, regarding differential attainment of BME doctors. This has resulted in all medical establishments reviewing their practices.

Dr. Mehta has personally helped hundreds of individual doctors by providing guidance on career progression; taken keen interest in medical education and training; and is the Asia lead for international exams of the Royal Collage of Paediatrics and Child Health.

He is a recipient of several awards including the prestigious National Clinical Excellence Awards. He was among the Health Service Journal’s top 50 BME leaders in the NHS for 2 consecutive years in 2013 and 1014.He was also HSJ top 100 clinical Leaders in the NHS in 2014. He has been awarded Honorary Fellowship of the Royal Collage of Paediatrics and Child Health.