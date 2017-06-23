British dramas to enhance India’s English content on TV

MUMBAI

Looking at the growing demand of English shows in India, entertainment channel Zee Cafe on Thursday announced its partnership with BBC Worldwide to showcase 11 premium British dramas.

As part of this deal, premium British drama brand BBC First will premiere as a block on Zee Cafe and will present some of its original shows.

“It’s a matter of immense pride for us that we are sharing a partnership with them. This is an unprecedented age for content. Through digital media, viewers can see whatever they want. That’s what makes this deal special for us. The content that BBC First has made is exceptional,” said Punit Misra, CEO – Domestic Broadcast Business, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL).

Starting from June 26, the channel will air popular British dramas like “War & Peace”, “Fleming: The Man who would be Bond”, “Class”, “SS-GB”, “Maigret”, “Doctor Foster”, “Top of the Lake”, “The Kettering Incident”, “New Blood” and “From Darkness and Thirteen”, among others.

“It’s an exciting partnership for us. With time British dramas have been growing across the globe because of the digital platforms that have been opening up the world. There are no barriers anymore.

“A great story and a great character connects well with audiences everywhere irrespective of where it belongs to,” said Julia Kenyon, Director, Global Brands and Content Marketing, BBC Worldwide.

“Our shows are doing well because of three reasons — good writing, the characters and the vision that creative peoples have. We have brought all of them together and hope Indian viewers will get addicted to these characters,” she added.

“War & Peace”, based on a novel by Russian author Leo Tolstoy, will kickstart the block. The show revolves around three young people who experience life, love and loss against the epic backdrop of Russia’s wars with Napoleon.

“Fleming: The Man who would be Bond”, featuring Dominic Cooper in the title role, will tell the real story of Ian Fleming — the man who created popular spy character James Bond.

Meanwhile, Rowan Atkinson, best known for his acting in “Mr Bean” franchise, will be seen in a serious avatar of a police officer in “Maigret” that is set in 1950s Paris where a serial killer is targeting women.

Misra shared that if the viewers will show interest in watching these 11 shows, then they will look forward to welcoming more of British TV shows.

“We have always admired good content. We have been doing great with the American shows that are currently on air on our channel. So if this partnership works, then we will look forward to getting more British content,” Misra said.