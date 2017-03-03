Bringing the spirit of Holi to the U.S.

Staff Writer, Posted On : March 3, 2017 7:26 pm

Surati Holi Hai is at it’s ninth year and is today one of the most talked about and awaited events of the year. Organized by nonprofit Surati for Performing Arts, and the brain child of Founder and Artistic Director Rimli Roy, who wanted to bring to the communities in the U.S the spirit of Holi – taken from the Indian Festival of Colors. Through the event, Surati aims to celebrate and spread the message of love, peace and universality by a showcase of the performing and visual arts, community interaction and participation. The Surati professional touring team also performs at this festival, free for everyone to attend.

People from different ethnic backgrounds participate and perform at this festival and community leaders show their support by attending. The festival also receives support from Jersey City Cultural Affairs and The Hudson County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs.

Held on the Jersey City waterfront in Exchange Place, the festival was featured on the NJ Transit and PATH trains and is currently among the popular Holi festival in the tristate area, Roy said. This year, the festival will be held on April 29.