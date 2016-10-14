‘Breaking The Bee’: A Documentary On Stellar Spellers

By Ela Dutt

Two journalists from the news outlet Business Insider, have a bee in their bonnet – the Scripps National Spelling Bee. They are making a documentary about why 17 of the last 21 winners have been Indian-American kids.

Director Sam Rega, a filmmaker who creates digital content for Business Insider, and producer Chris Weller, a writer and “word nerd” since childhood, are making “Breaking the Bee” a documentary on this question that has befuddled many and even instigated some amount of jealousy around the country, against the community. The documentary will focus on 5 children representing all ages and both genders, starting with 6-year old Akash Vukoti.

For their research, they have attended several spelling bee competitions held by organizations like North South Foundation and South Asian Spelling Bees around the country, as well as the Scripps Bee. They’ve met numerous parents and supporters of the Bee in the Indian community and several winners and losers, to figure out what makes them stellar spellers.

They initiated a Kickstarter campaign recently to raise $12, 175, and so far they’ve collected $6, 570 by Oct. 13, and the rest must come in by the Oct. 26 deadline, or they lose it all.

Their research so far which has included interviews with experts, does point to some answers to questions like – What’s driving the trend of Indian-American winners?

How long can it last?

“Breaking The Bee” is a feature-length documentary that aims to answer these questions and give the audience an inside look at what it takes to be champion of the most prestigious academic competition. The documentary will also look into the wave of IT immigrants to the U.S. in the 1980s and 1990s, and even go back to the first rush of Indian immigrants in the mid-1960s, to determine “How these waves of immigration may have influenced the values of these kids,” Weller says.

“One of the factors is that the ethnic bees train Indian-American kids round the year, unlike other children,” Weller said. “Competitions at these ethnic bees are just as strong and high level as the National spelling Bee,” Rega said, and that includes getting used to facing cameras, media coverage, and large audiences.

“The poise of these kids is different from the other participants,” Rega added.

The Kickstarter funds will help them interact further with experts and the families of the spellers.

“The beauty of Kickstarter is you get something if you give something. That could include special mention, copy of a video, or the opportunity to talk to one of the spellers,” Rega told News India Times. “We wanted as many in the community to be part of the project giving one dollar or 100 dollars, because so many expressed an interest to be part of this documentary,” Weller said.

They expect to complete the documentary by Fall of 2017, at an estimated cost of $750,000.