Borough of Roselle Park to host annual “Festival of India”

The Borough of Roselle Park is hosting their 4th “Festival of India” on Saturday, October 6, from 5 to 11 p.m. with an annual celebration and cultural fair at Roselle Park High School.

According to a TapInto report, Rupen Shah the coordinator of the event said that they have expanded the program this year to allow students at the high school to participate in the event.

Shah added that they will be showing a documentary about India and its beautiful culture, as well this year.

The event will begin with a taste of traditional Indian food from in the cafeteria, followed by presentations and Garba-Raas in the gymnasium with live music by Desi Beats Entertainment.

Shah told TapInto that she is thankful to the many businesses and organizations that are helping to sponsor the event.

Those willing to sponsor can contact Shah at 908-245-0666.