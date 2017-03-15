Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan meet Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

IANS, Posted On : March 15, 2017 11:25 am

MUMBAI

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan spent some Khan time together with global internet TV network Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings and his team on Saturday night.

Shah Rukh and Hastings posted a photograph where the Bollywood actors and Netflix team posed for the shutterbugs.

“Netflixed and chilled. Thanks Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos and team and my friend Aamir Khan for breaking his regimen for me,” Shah Rukh tweeted on Sunday.

The official handle of Netflix India also shared the image and posted: “Saturday night got pretty Khantastic”.

In the photograph, Shah Rukh is sporting a salt-and-pepper bearded look, while Aamir is sporting his Rajput-style moustacheo, and is wearing a Pink Floyd T-shirt. Shah Rukh’s left arm was, however, in a cast due to the recent surgery on his left shoulder.

Shah Rukh and Aamir getting together for the meeting might just be a hint that the Indian stars are in talks for a project with Netflix.

However, Netflix has already secured a long-term deal with Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies. As per the deal, all the films — old and new — starring the Bollywood superstar will be exclusively available to the platform’s 86 million-plus members globally.

On the work front, SRK is currently working on Imtiaz Ali’s movie, tentatively titled “The Ring”, and Aamir is filming for Advait Chandan directorial “Secret Superstar”.