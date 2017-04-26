Bollywood singer Mika Singh to headline India Day celebrations in Naperville

Staff Writer, Posted On : April 26, 2017 5:32 pm

NAPERVILLE, Ill.

Indian Community Outreach (ICO) hosted a musical banquet to unveil plans for 2017 India Day to celebrate 70 years of India’s Independence. With many exciting additions, this year’s India Day will again take place at Knock Park in Naperville on Aug. 13, 2017 and will feature a grand colorful parade and a concert by Bollywood star Mika Singh, concluding with bright display of fireworks.

More than 200 people attended the kickoff event including Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico; Consul General of India in Chicago Neeta Bhushan as well as Naperville City Council members, elected representatives, sponsors as well as prominent members of the Indian-American community.

Mayor Chirico, chief guest at the event noted how in a short span of two years India Day Celebration has become “a very impressive event” showcasing the Indian culture and heritage. He congratulated ICO Chairman Krishna Bansal and his team for their efforts in organizing the event. Chirico also welcomed the new consul general and thanked Swetal Patel from Patel brothers for opening a new store in Naperville.

Consul General Bhushan told the audience that she is looking forward to attend the celebrations. Earlier Dinkar Karumuri, member of ICO Board, welcomed and introduced Bhushan.

Along with Singh’s performance, Bansal said there would be multiple activities lined up from morning including an international food court, ethnic Indian bazaar, children’s park, local talent show, Indian fashion show, and colorful fireworks. He urged all community members and business owners to come forward to support and sponsor the event. Admission to the event is free, Bansal noted.

Naish Shah, president of Naperville Rotary Club, emphasized the necessity of civic engagement for the Indian-American Community. He applauded ICO for its efforts and urged everyone to come forward and become engaged.

Viral Shah, treasurer of ICO highlighted ICO’s efforts conducted through different programs and engagements and as well as contributions to various charity initiatives and participation in local events to represent the Indian-American community.

Chirag Jani, ICO board member and India Day co-chair told the audience that the event is an excellent opportunity for businesses to showcase their brand and products. “Contributions by Indian-American businesses will play a role in boosting self-confidence to the next generation and build assurance in all other communities about the contributions and heritage of Indian-Americans,” he said.

Initiated in 2013 by then Naperville Mayor A. George Pradel, ICO helps foster connections with residents of varied and diverse cultural backgrounds.