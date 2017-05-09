Bollywood actor Dino Morea to grace 10th Meena Bazar in Edison NJ

Staff Writer, Posted On : May 9, 2017 8:27 pm

A Press Conference was held by Natashaz Entertainment on May 8, 2017, at Edison Hotel NJ, to announce the 10th Meena Bazar, a high end fashion affair that is focused on connecting the South Asian big and small businesses catering to the ethnic community in the Tri State Area.

The bazaar promises to give an elaborate insight of anything and everything that a local community can dream of.

Meena Bazar is focused on creating an appealing concept that would showcase the very best of South Asia that would specifically cater to Indian and Pakistani talent and ventures, and also serve as a reminder that Meena Bazaar has and will always be the South Asian Fashion couture center of New Jersey.

As always the attendees will get a chance to witness live performances. Singing, lots of shopping (clothes. jewelry etc) and mouthwatering food from local restaurants.

During the press conference, last year’s event was highlighted that gave further revelation into, as to what it is to be at Natashaz Meena Bazar.

This year Natashaz Entertainment stepped in a decade long portrayal of talent that comprise of Designers, Makeup Artists, Photographers etc.

The main focus of Meena Bazar is going to be a Fashion Paegent wherein the Bollywood Celebrity/Actor Mr. Dino Morea will be judging the Fashion Diva World 2017 in Women’s Category and Mr. Fashion World 2017 in the Men’s Category.

The food was sponsored by Bhog, an Indian Restaurant based in NYC and all set to open another location in NJ.

LIKE TO BE PART OF THIS EVENT contact Natasha 9084997013.

The venue address is: Edison Hotel, Woodbridge Avenue, Edison, NJ 08837

Date and Time: May 26th, 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.