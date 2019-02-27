Boeing nominates Indian-American Nikki Haley for election to board of governors

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] board of directors has nominated Nikki Randhawa Haley to be elected as a director at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders on April 29.

A Feb. 26 press release from the company made the announcement. Haley,, 47, is President Donald Trump’s former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the first female governor of South Carolina, and a three-term legislator in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

“Ambassador Haley brings to Boeing an outstanding record of achievement in government, industry partnership, and successfully driving economic prosperity for communities in America and around the world,” Boeing Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, is quoted saying in the press release.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to contribute to Boeing’s continued success as a cutting edge industry leader and a great American company,” said Ambassador Haley. “Not only is Boeing the largest aerospace company in the world and America’s biggest exporter, it also understands the importance of teamwork and building community through its network of suppliers in all 50 states and around the world,” Haley added in her statement.

“Boeing will benefit greatly from her broad perspectives and combined diplomatic, government and business experience to help achieve our aspiration to be the best in aerospace and a global industrial champion,” Muilenburg added.

A graduate of Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, Haley was first elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004, the first Indian-American to be elected to that House, and serving three terms before being elected Governor of the state between 2011 and 2017. The second Indian-American to be elected governor in U.S. history, Haley also became the first Indian-American to hold a cabinet level position in U.S. administration.

She served as U.N. ambassador from January 2017 till December 2018.