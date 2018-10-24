Bob Menendez names several Indian Americans to NJ Leadership Council

Bob Menendez

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and the Menendez for Senate Campaign in New Jersey have named several Indian Americans to the NJ Leadership Council.

According to a press release, the Indian Americans were assigned to different councils including a Muslim council, a Progressive council and a Veterans council.

These include:

  • Senator Vin Gopal of the 11thLegislative District
  • Burlington County Freeholder Balvir Singh
  • Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla
  • Passaic County Freeholder Assad Akhter
  • East Orange Mayor Ted Green
  • Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin
  • Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah
  • Paterson Councilman Al Abdelaziz
  • Edison Democrat Shariq Ahmed
  • Edison Democrat Nadia Kahf
  • Analia Mejia of Working Families
  • 33th Legislative District Assemblyman Raj Mukherji

It is their job to ensure that the senator is re-elected on November 6.

