Bob Menendez names several Indian Americans to NJ Leadership Council

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez and the Menendez for Senate Campaign in New Jersey have named several Indian Americans to the NJ Leadership Council.

According to a press release, the Indian Americans were assigned to different councils including a Muslim council, a Progressive council and a Veterans council.

These include:

Senator Vin Gopal of the 11 th Legislative District

Legislative District Burlington County Freeholder Balvir Singh

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla

Passaic County Freeholder Assad Akhter

East Orange Mayor Ted Green

Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin

Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed T. Khairullah

Paterson Councilman Al Abdelaziz

Edison Democrat Shariq Ahmed

Edison Democrat Nadia Kahf

Analia Mejia of Working Families

33th Legislative District Assemblyman Raj Mukherji

It is their job to ensure that the senator is re-elected on November 6.