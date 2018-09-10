BJANA hosts poetry session with Sandeep Kishore in New Jersey

The Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) hosted a poetry reading session featuring Sandeep Kishore, the CEO and Managing Director of Zensar Technologies and Management Board Member of RPG Enterprises, at the Palace of Asia in Kingston, New Jersey on Friday, September 7.

Kishore released his first book of Hindi-English poems called “Your Shadow Wants to Walk Alone,” in May 2015 and since then he has given numerous book reading sessions around the world.

In September 2017, he released his second book of Hindi–English poems called “Old Seeds of a New Tree,” for which he translated the original Hindi poems into English.

Kishore is a technology advocate and believes that the world is a better place when it’s connected, empowering people everywhere through information, education and opportunity, according to a press release.

Kishore is also a global business leader and a world-traveler. Most of his writing happens on long coast-to-coast or international flights.

Kishore and his wife, Sushma, have co-founded Har Asha Foundation, a non-profit, charitable organization focused on skills development, vocational training programs and creating opportunities to enable youth from economically disadvantaged sections of the community to drive positive impact.