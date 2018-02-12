BJANA hosts Ajay Bhushan Pandey in New Jersey for talk on Aadhaar

NEW YORK – Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey, the CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), was the center of attention at the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America’s (BJANA) first ever “BJANA Talk Show” held in Freehold, New Jersey on Friday, February 9.

Since UIDAI is the main agency of the Government of India which is responsible for implementing Aadhaar, the talk show focused on questions about Aadhaar, the complexity of maintaining privacy and implementation, and how it will reach to 1.2 billion Indians.

The talk show was attended by over 50 BJANA members and streamlined live on Facebook.

Vinay Singh, the president of BJANA, introduced Pandey giving a brief background of his education and success with Aadhaar.

The Facebook live was broadcasted to over 1,000 viewers who actively participated by sending their questions in for Pandey.

In the past, Pandey has addressed the questions and concerns of Indian Americans about banking in India, property inheritance without Aadhaar and handling financial and investment accounts.

Indian Americans also raised concerns about the impact of Aadhaar in their lives and how their financial transactions and other processes, where Aadhaar is needed, could be simplified and how they could benefit from Uniform Identity.

Pandey then told the Indian American attendees and viewers that Aadhaar is not required for Non Resident Indians (NRIs) but mentioned that he will bring up the raised concerns to the respective Indian government departments.

At the end of the talk show, the vice president of BJANA Avinash Gupta presented a plaque of sincere appreciation and gratitude to Pandey.

BJANA plans to bring the Indian American community together by hosting more talk shows which will cover topics that will benefit everyone.

The event was hosted at the residence of Anjali Prasad, the former president of BJANA and Pratap Sahay, the former general secretary and an advisory committee member.

BJANA committee members who volunteered to make this event successful were Alok Kumar, Anil Singh, Aditi Mohan, Anil Agarwal, Anurag Kumar, Pranit Singh, Prabish Chourasia, Sanjay Gupta, Sanjeev Singh, Shaily Jha, Sudhakar Raj, Vandana Kumar and Vishal Sinha.