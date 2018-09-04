BJANA holds meet and greet with Udit Narayan

The Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) held a meet and greet with Udit Narayan at Royal Albert’s Palace in Fords, New Jersey.

More than 200 people gathered to hear Narayan sing some of his famous songs such as “Pehla Nasha” and “Papa Kehte Hain.”

A ladies group also entertained the crowd with a selection of Maithili songs.

BJANA president Vinay Singh along with Chairman of FIA Ramesh Patel, then honored Narayan with a plaque, commemorating his contributions to music and promotion of the Bihari identity.

The Association of Nepali Teraian in America also joined BJANA in hosting and honoring Narayan.